BCI CHAIRMAN WRITES TO CJI REQUESTS HOLIDAY IN COURTS ON RAM MANDIR INAUGURATION

New Delhi: Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud requesting him to declare a holiday in the Supreme Court, High Courts and district courts across the country on January 22, on the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration.

Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman BCI, in a letter to the CJI, said: "The construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a matter of great faith and has evoked profound sentiments among the citizens. The Supreme Court's historic verdict on November 9, 2019, which affirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the construction of the temple, resonated with the truth and beliefs of the Hindu community".

Mishra said this event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realisation of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure. "Lord Ram's universal significance extends beyond cultural and religious boundaries, touching the hearts and minds of people across diverse communities and belief systems," Mishra said.

"In light of religious, cultural, national, and international importance of this event, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider declaring a holiday in the Supreme Court, High Courts, district courts, and other courts across India on January 22. This holiday would allow members of the legal fraternity and court staff to participate in or observe the inauguration ceremonies in Ayodhya and other related events across the country,” added Mishra.

Mishra, stressing on the importance of continuous functioning of the justice system, proposed that matters requiring attention can be accommodated through special arrangements or, if necessary, rescheduled for the following working day.