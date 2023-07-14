Siliguri (West Bengal): In a tale that unfolded across borders, a Bangladeshi woman Sapala Akhtar in search of her love took an unexpected turn as she found herself behind bars in India. The woman Sapala crossed the international border illegally and entered India and was arrested by the Pradhannagar police station of Siliguri Police Commissionerate on the charge of illegally entering India from Bangladesh for love.

According to police sources, the young woman's home is in Jessore district of Bangladesh. Sapala fell in love with a young man (still unidentified) from India on social media. After that, about two-and-a-half months ago, the young woman entered India illegally from Bangladesh in search of her lover. She found him and happily spent her days with her boyfriend in the Pradhannagar police station area. The young woman worked in a beauty parlour to earn a living. But, one day the young woman suddenly learned that her boyfriend is contemplating selling her to Nepal.

As soon as she came to know about the matter, the young woman was wandering around the Siliguri Junction area on Wednesday night to escape from her lover-turned-trafficker. The members of a voluntary organisation noticed Sapla. They started questioning her and she admitted that she came from Bangladesh. Sapala was then handed over to the police of Pradhannagar Police Station by the members of the voluntary organisation.

The police arrested the young woman on Thursday for allegedly entering India illegally. When she was produced in a Siliguri court, the judge rejected her bail plea and ordered her remand. Police started investigating the incident. Siliguri Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi said, "How and from where the young woman crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border is being investigated. The BSF has also been contacted regarding the matter."

In a similar incident, much-talked Seema Haider came to India from Pakistan to find her love, Sachin Meena. This story of falling in love and forgetting geographical boundaries has become a topic of discussion in the entire country.