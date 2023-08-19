BANGLADESH OPENER MOHAMMAD NAIM SHEIKH WALKS ON FIRE AS PART OF MIND TRAINING AHEAD OF ASIA CUP

Hyderabad: Asia Cup will start in the next 10 days. The mega tournament will open with a Pakistan-Nepal match to be held on August 30 at Multan. The teams participating in this mega event have already started practice. In this order, Bangladesh is also preparing for the Asia Cup and the Bangladesh cricket team is busy with practice sessions at the National Cricket Academy in Dhaka.

To cope with stress...

The young player of the Bangladesh team, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, is taking special training to cope with stress. Naeem walked on fire as a part of his training. Naeem did this feat with the help of a trainer named Sabit Rehan. The video related to this has gone viral on social media. It may be recalled that sportsmen around the world have been following this firewalking for a long time. Experts say that this training helps them to be mentally strong, including boosting their morale.

Sabit Rehan worked as a mind trainer for Rangpur Raiders players during the Bangladesh Premier League season. In the Asia Cup, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in their first match on August 31.

Statistics of Mohammad Naeem...

Left-hand batsman Mohammad Naim Sheikh played 35 T20 matches and scored 815 runs. Also, he scored only 10 runs in four ODIs. He played a Test match and scored 24 runs. Mostly Mohammad Naeem played in T20.

Asia Cup schedule

The Asia Cup will be held from August 30 to September 17. Bangladesh will face Pakistan on August 31. Also, the Bangladesh team will play against Afghanistan on September 3.

