Lucknow: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati did not take any decision on the candidature of Shaista Parveen, mafia-turned politician Atiq Ahmed's wife for Prayagraj mayoral seat at the party's state-level review meeting on Sunday. Mayawati had earlier said that the party would expel Parveen if found guilty.

Speculations were rife that Mayawati would decide on Parveen's candidature or as to whether she would be expelled from the party, at this meeting. "We will contest the Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections with full force. No decision on Shaista Parveen was taken today. If allegations against her are proved, BSP will taken action. But, she should not be held responsible for a crime till proved guilty. I would tell police neither to accuse innocent people nor spare the culprit," BSP MLA Umashankar Singh said after attending the party meeting.

Parveen is named in the FIR in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. She was questioned by the police and has currently gone absconding. Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on her. In January, Parveen had joined the BSP along with her supporters. Soon after which, she was announced the mayoral candidate from Prayagraj.

At the state-level meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming civic elections, Mayawati took stock of the ground level measures as well as stressed on strengthening the organisation up to the booth level. She advised party leaders to field candidates whose chance of winning are high and are connected with the people. She also urged party leaders to inform people about the schemes and policies of the government when BSP was in power.