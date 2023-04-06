New Delhi: Months after forming his own political party in the now Union Territory and erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, former Congressmen Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday came out heavily against the current Congress leadership saying that "in order to survive leaders have to be spineless in the today's Congress."

On the evening of his book release, 'Azaad -- an autobiography' at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, New Delhi, the former Congress stalwart who after resigning from the Congress party last year blamed Rahul Gandhi and his close aides for the current state of affairs of the grand old party.

Official Bungalow- To a question on why he was not asked to vacate his official bungalow ever after the completion of his term, Azad replied, "I was attacked by the militants 26 times in Punjab when I was the General Secretary there and 16 times in Jammu Kashmir when I was the Chief Minister there."

"I have been given the house because of the home ministry's orders on the threat perception. And also, for your information, I am not taking this for free. I pay rent and for electricity, water and I also pay for even security from my pension," Azad said.

He also recalled his memories in Punjab when the border state was at the peak of its militancy and said "When I came to Punjab as General Secretary, Rajiv Gandhi told me that Azad you have signed your death order. But somehow, I survived but the former CM of the state Beant Singh got assassinated." He also said that "if Rahul Gandhi would have done even the 1/5 of what Indira Gandhi, Rajeev and Sanjay Gandhi did, Congress would've survived."

Blame it on Rahul-"Rahul Gandhi is the reason why I and other Congressmen are not in the party," Azad said. His words came in the presence of senior Congress men Anand Sharma who was a member of G-23 which had urged the Congress high command for the internal reforms in the party and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who deflected to BJP in 2020 from Congress.

On Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Azad said "this was wrong" but added that "UPA-2 should have stuck to the 2013 ordinance but was only trashed by Rahul Gandhi who was then the Vice-president of the party. And now he himself is suffering from that." He also added that "At that time, it was a very weak cabinet. Prime Minister at that time should not have bowed before Rahul Gandhi."

Applauding the leadership of former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Azad said that "they were tall leaders. I was very close to all of them. Indira Gandhi and I shared a very good equation. She knew how to maintain unity within the party." Azad also praised Sanjay Gandhi for his leadership skills.

When asked whether he would join the Congress party if Sonia Gandhi invites him, Azad took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and the current Congress leadership. "If it were up to Sonia Gandhi, I would not be where I am today. Even if she inducts me back into Congress, she can’t guarantee what would be done of me," Azad said.