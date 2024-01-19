Ayodhya Ram Mandir live updates: Ram Lalla's idol with vishnu tilak unveiled
Ayodhya Ram Mandir live updates: Ram Lalla's idol with vishnu tilak unveiled
Ayodhya: The countdown to the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 has begun with only three days left for the mega event. The week-long vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla commenced on January 16, wherein the idol of the lord was installed in the temple on Thursday.
Here are all the live updates from and around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya:
- 5.30 pm
States, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan, announced that their respective state government offices will remain closed on January 22 till 2:30 pm for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Read More...
- 4.30 pm
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family as well as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan are among those who feature in a select state guest list of invitees to the consecration of the Ram temple next week. Read More...
- 4.00 pm
The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram Lalla with Vishnu tilak in the forehead unveiled ahead of grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple event in Ayodhya on Friday. Read More...
- 3.30 pm
The world's largest 300-foot lamp will be lit in Ayodhya at 5.00 pm on Friday ahead of the consecration ceremony. Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya informed that the lamp will be lit using 1.25 quintals of cotton and 21000 litres of oil. Read More...
- 3.00 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the song 'Hriday Mein Shri Ram Hain' sung by Suresh Wadkar and Arya Ambekar on his social media handle. Expressing his joy over the latest development, Suresh Wadkar, in an exclusive talk to ETV Bharat said that it is all the blessings from PM Modi and Lord Ram. Read More...
- 2.00 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is inspired by Lord Ram's principles of governance with honesty and urged people to light Ram Jyoti on January 22, stressing that it will be an inspiration to remove poverty from their lives. Read More...
- 1.00 pm
A Ram devotee from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, who has travelled for 31 years without wearing slippers to the temple site as part of his vow, will be felicitated by the villagers with a pair of slippers to travel to the newest Hindu pilgrimage site. Read More...
- 12.00 pm
A declaration signed by more than 200 Hindu outfits in the United Kingdom including community organisations, and associations nationwide, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Read More...
- 11.30 am
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh has stroked a fresh controversy ahead of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir saying Ram Lalla idol being seated in the temple does not look like a child. Read More...
- 11.00 am
The Rajasthan government has declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party's headquarters here on Thursday night. Read More...
- 10.30 am
The first photo of Lord Ram Lalla is made in black stone, depicting the deity as a five-year-old child in a standing posture. The idol has been sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj. Read More...
- 10.00 am
Three suspects have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Ayodhya. The development came just a few days ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22. Read More...
- 9.30 am
Aiming to set a world record, sand artist Padma Shri Sudarshan Patnaik will organise a sand sculpture art camp along with seven fellow artists on the banks of the Saryu river to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya on January 22. Read More...
