Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates: 'Ayodhya Marg' stickers put on Babar Road signage in Delhi
Published: 2 hours ago
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): As the devotees await the the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the city is all decked up to welcome Lord Ram to his birth place after 500 years. Over 7 ,000 people including politicians, Bollywood celebrities, notable athletes are expected to atend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the vedic rituals of which
Here are all the live updates from and around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
- 1.26 pm
Ahead of the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Hindu Sena activists on Saturday pasted a sticker of 'Ayodhya Marg' on the Babar Road sign board in New Delhi while demanding that the road be officially renamed.
- 12.36 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday worshipped in the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Sri Rangam here. He wore traditional Tamil attire during his visit to this ancient shrine in Tamil Nadu.
- 12.05 pm
World's largest lock and key weighing around 400 kilograms arrives in Ayodhya from Aligarh as Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha approaches.
- 11.45 am
The Laddu prasad weighing 1,265 kilograms to offer at the Ram Temple prepared in Hyderabad reaches Ayodhya.
- 11.31 am
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, one of the world's most expensive Ramayana worth one lakh and sixty-five thousand rupees reaches Ayodhya.
- 11.10 am
Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, beds have been reserved at city-based, district hospitals and the medical college here, and specialists from the AIIMS have provided focused emergency response training to the doctors at healthcare institutions in Ayodhya.
- 10.46 am
Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, said on Saturday that the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha'.
- 10.11 am
Devotees from Chhattisgarh brought 'Sweet Ber' from Shivrinarayan in Chhattisgarh, believed to be Lord Ram's maternal home. A group of 17 devotees arrived in Ayodhya to hand over the fruits to the Ram Janmabhoomi trust.
- 9.55 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Bihar-based singer Maithili Thakur for singing a song on Maa Shabri, who according to the Ramayan had offered half eaten fruit to Shri Ram during his exile.
- 9.30 am
The Tamil Nadu Police have put in place a three-tier security in Ramanathapuram district in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday.
