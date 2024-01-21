AYODHYA RAM MANDIR LIVE UPDATES PRIME MINISTER MODI PERFORMS POOJA AT KOTHANDARAMA SWAMY TEMPLE

Ayodhya: With the Ram Temple consecration just a few hours away, all roads seem to lead to Ayodhya. The holy city adorns the look of a bride, with immaculate being the forte.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the Sri Kothandarama (which means Rama with the bow) Swamy Temple in Dhanushkodi district and visited the Arichal Munai, where the Ram Setu was built.

However, the most-awaited ceremony will commence on January 22, when an estimated 8,000 people are anticipated to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Here are the LIVE updates on Ayodhya Ram Temple:

2.40 pm

The old idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in front of the new idol which will be consecrated at the temple in Ayodhya on January 22, said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He also said that more than Rs 1,100 crore has so far been spent in constructing the Ram Temple and another Rs 300 crore might be needed to complete the work. Read More...

02.00 pm

Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari says to ANI, "Ayodhya is a city of religion. Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be done in Ayodhya tomorrow. All the people who have come to Ayodhya are welcome. We want people should worship Lord Ram and follow the path shown by him. Every religion is a symbol of humanity. Every religion teaches that there should not be enmity among each other, there should be harmony among each other."

1.40 pm

A Hapur-based flower farmer, Teg Singh, has been commissioned by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to deliver 10 tons of assorted flowers, which will be used in the decoration of the grand temple and the holy city.

01.10 pm

B'town actress Kangana Ranaut says to ANI, "Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride. Bhajans and Yagya are being organised at several places. It feels like we have reached 'Dev Lok'...We cannot say anything about those who do not want to come...It feels really good to be in Ayodhya right now..."

12.40 pm

Renowned sand artist Ajay Rawat has created a 25-foot-long and 30-foot-wide model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Pushkar.

11.35 am

Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country will be part of a devotional "Mangal Dhwani" that will resonate for two hours ahead of the consecration ceremony.

11.15 am

Mary Millben, the African-American actress and singer, said, "The ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') almost feels like second Diwali. I am going to celebrate Diwali (on January 22). I am sad that I won't be in India physically for the ceremony, but I will certainly be celebrating it. What's the most beautiful thing about this ceremony is that it is a moment where all people will come together to celebrate, and that's the beauty of faith."

11 am

The chief priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, shared his joy and said it would be a moment of great happiness for him to ceremonially restore the deity to his birthplace.

10.40 am

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra took to its official X handle to share the ongoing ritual ahead of consecration day.

10.20 am

Prime Minister performs pooja at Dhanushkodi

9.53 am

PM Modi is currently at the Ram Setu origin point in the Dhanushkodi district.

9.40 am

The Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for parking at 51 designated locations in the holy city ahead of the consecration day. With parking spaces for 22,825 vehicles, these spots will be under drone surveillance and are conveniently marked on Google Maps to facilitate guests, officials said here on Sunday.

9.10 am