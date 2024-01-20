Nagpur (Maharashtra) : The devotional fervour and excitement has reached its peak for Shri Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Shri Ram is being worshipped and revered in various ways. Everyone, cutting across the barriers of class and caste, is dressed in the colors of Rama. A rare event took place in Nagpur where a teacher started practice in Ram Dhun dance along with their students.

The lady teacher's dance to the tune "Ram Aayenge' along with the school students became very popular on the social media after a user posted a video on Instagram. Ram devotees, who saw the dance video, are all praise for the teacher for inspiring the students to make the perfect dance moves to express their devotion.

It was to welcome the historic consecration event in Ayodhya that the students of Baba Nanak High School, Nagpur, Maharashtra, have prepared to demonstrate their devotion by dancing to Ram Dhun in the school premises itself. The teachers of Baba Nanak School are organising this dance of students on Ram Dhun in the school on 22nd January to coincide with the Ram Lalla consecration.