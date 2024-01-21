AYODHYA AMITABH BACHCHAN SHOWS THE WAY AS CITY BECOMES CYNOSURE

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): It is just some hours to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and guess what the holy city would be the most searched all over the web.

The Ram hype is ubiquitous and even megastar Amitabh Bachchan is no exception. Such is his connect with the occasion that he has bought land to build a house in a township just 15 minutes away from the temple in Ramnagari Ayodhya. This area is adjacent to the banks of river Saryu and is also known as Majha.

As per information, the megastar has purchased a plot under Star Project's 'The Saryu'. The Navya Ayodhya project of the Yogi Aditynath government is also underway in this area. The vacant area adjacent to the banks of river Saryu has become a favorite area for hotel and apartment builders and many projects have been completed here on a large scale. It is expected that work on these schemes will start after the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Shri Ram.

Big B as per reports has bought the 10000 square feet land for Rs 14.5 crore. Bachchan's entry has been a boon for the project with more and more people showing interest. Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha is in charge of the project.

According to Lodha, The Saryu Enclave is located just 30 minutes away from the Ayodhya International Airport. Lauding the megastar, Lodha said that his association with the project only reflects his deep commitment and passion for the city and also the kind of optimism he has in the economic growth of the area.

"Bachchan's support will turn this project into a symbol of Ayodhya's global spiritual importance," he added.

With Ayodhya being the cynosure, several projects are in the pipeline on the banks of Saryu in 45 acres. It is noteworthy that in January last year, the House of Abhinandan Lodha had announced its plan to invest Rs 3,000 crore to create an integrated municipality in Uttar Pradesh, of which more than Rs 1,000 crore of the proposed investment will be made in Ayodhya.