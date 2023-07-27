New Delhi: Reacting to the US state department's statement on the situation in Manipur, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said authorities are taking action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "As you are aware, this is a matter on which our authorities, particularly the viral video and that incident, as you mentioned, but other incidents also on which our authorities are taking action to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace and normalcy in Manipur".

He further said, "We have seen those comments by the US state department on July 25, which also acknowledge the same", Bagchi added. This comes after the US state department reacted to the viral video of women in Manipur being paraded and sexually assaulted.

Earlier, the US state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "We were shocked and horrified by the video of this extreme attack on two women in Manipur. We convey our profound sympathies to the survivors of this act of gender-based violence and support the Indian Government’s efforts to seek justice for them."

The horrific incident of atrocities against women in Manipur has shocked the nation. The incident occurred soon after clashes broke out in Manipur's Churachandpur district, where the Kuki community had protested against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the Meitei community. Meanwhile, in the United States, the small Manipuri diaspora has condemned the violence and demanded President's Rule to restore peace and normalcy in the state.