Raipur: Amid a huge spike in corona-19 cases across the country, a total of 35 children -- 18 in Bijapur and 17 in Surajpur -- have tested positive for coronavirus in the two districts of Chhattisgarh, said officials. Following this, all the infected children have been put in a Covid quarantine centre where they are being treated.

The state health department is on high alert and has laid out instructions to follow the corona protocol. The 17 children, who got infected by the virus, belong to the Kasturba Gandhi hostel in Surajpur. On Tuesday, a total of 4,158 samples were tested for Corona in the state, in which 264 new cases were found positive. There are a total of 727 active cases currently in the state. The corona positivity rate has reached 6.35 per cent. However, no death was reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

The country recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking a sharp jump from yesterday when 5675 cases were reported, Union Health Ministry said. The overall active caseload in the country currently stands at 40,215 with a daily positivity rate of 3.65 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 3.83 per cent.

The death count due to COVID virus has gone up to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities -- two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Five virus-related deaths were reconciled by Kerala, according to the health ministry data at 8 am on April 12.

A total of 4,692 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate currently at 98.72 per cent and taking the overall count to 4,42,04,771.