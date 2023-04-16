ATIQS WIFE LIKELY TO SURRENDER HUSBAND TO BE BURIED NEXT TO SON TODAY EVENING

Prayagraj After the baffling murder of mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj late on Saturday night police are now speculating that Atiq Ahmed s absconding wife Shaista Parveen his only living family member not in jail is likely to surrender by the end of the day along with Ashraf s wife Zainab Fatima Shaista Parveen is also one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and is carrying a reward of Rs 50000 The officials have reportedly been expecting the women to show up since the death of Atiq Ahmed s son Asad who was allegedly killed during a police encounter on Thursday Although a photo of a burqaclad woman also went viral on social media during Asad s final rites it has not yet been ascertained whether the woman was Shaista Parveen Atiq Ahmed arrested and convicted in the Umesh Pal murder case had claimed that he faced an open direct and immediate threat to his life from Uttar Pradesh state functionaries and had urged the court to instruct the central government to ensure his and his family s safety and security He and his brother Ashraf were shot point dead on Saturday while he was speaking with the media while being transferred to Prayagraj for medical purposes Also read Atiq Ahmed killing Section 144 across UP internet shut in Prayagraj reactions galore Major updatesThe dead bodies of both Atiq and Ashraf were taken to Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital on Sunday afternoon from where they will be transferred to the SRM Hospital for postmortem officials said Two more graves have been dug at the Kasari Masari graveyard on Sunday for Atiq and his brother Ashraf two days after his son Asad s body was cremated there The graveyard is located in Atiq s ancestral village It will take about 810 hours The graves have to be 78 ft deep The sun is blazing so it is taking more effort Janu Khan the grave digger said while toiling in the scorching heat on Sunday afternoonOther than Asad Atiq s eldest son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail who according to sources fell unconscious after he heard the jailmen talking about the murder of his father Atiq and brother Ashraf The administration immediately rushed him to the jail hospital where he is currently being treated Umar was not eating food since the death of his brother Asad on Thursday officials said He was also insisting on watching Asad s funeral on TV on Saturday they addedAtiq s second son Ali is also lodged in Naini Central Jail in a separate case while the youngest two sons Ahjam and Aban are housed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj