'Humbly accept the mandate': Rahul Gandhi on Congress losses in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan; promises 'Prajalu Telangana'
Published: 9 minutes ago
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday said that he accepted the people's mandate after the party's dismal performance in three Hindi states on Sunday as the counting of votes neared completion on Sunday evening.
"We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue. I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," Rahul posted on X.
-
मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान का जनादेश हम विनम्रतापूर्वक स्वीकार करते हैं - विचारधारा की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2023
तेलंगाना के लोगों को मेरा बहुत धन्यवाद - प्रजालु तेलंगाना बनाने का वादा हम ज़रूर पूरा करेंगे।
सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को उनकी मेहनत और समर्थन के लिए दिल से शुक्रिया।
While Congress lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to BJP, the saffron party managed to retain power in Madhya Pradesh. Telangana, where BRS was in power, was the only consolation for the grand old party.