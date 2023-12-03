New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday said that he accepted the people's mandate after the party's dismal performance in three Hindi states on Sunday as the counting of votes neared completion on Sunday evening.

"We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue. I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," Rahul posted on X.