Hyderabad: The trends show Congress ahead only in Telangana while BJP is leading in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Although the Congress earlier managed to win the Karnataka polls riding on its 'guarantees', the party did not have much advantage this time. The Hindi belt voters of the three states seem to have been more impressed by 'Modi's guarantee'.

BJP's performance in the three states will given a big stamp of approval to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acceptance among voters particularly ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Also, it will have an impact on the Opposition's INDIA alliance.

In Rajasthan, BJP fought the polls primarily on farmers' issues and corruption charges against the ruling Congress government. In a recent rally in Hanumangarh, PM Modi had said that all those who looted the poor would be behind the bars and assured farmers guaranteed MSP for crops ad Rs 12,000 under the Prime Minister's Samman Nidhi scheme. Also, 'red dairy', paper leak and corruption charges were leveled against the ruling government.

Some of the schemes announced by the BJP have received a huge response from voters. The Lado Protsahan Yojana for wellbeing of daughters, promises a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh to households where a girl is born. The party has also set up help desks for women in every police station area and a women's police station in all districts.

The party's manifesto promises setting up anti-romeo squads for ensuring safety of women and free scooty to meritorious students pursuing higher education. Also, assurances were given to set up fast track courts, install CCTV cameras at all public places and undertake a skill development programme for six lakh rural women.

The BJP had promised free gas cylinders, 50 per cent reservation for women in recruitment of teachers, Rs 1500 under widow pension scheme and allotment of Rs 1000 crore for self-help groups.

On the other hand, Congress too had promised installation of CCTV cameras along with appointment of women wardens and guards in every villages for the safety of women. Finally, it seems that the 'Modi's guarantee' outweighed 'Congress' guarantee'.

BJP did not project any chief ministerial candidate in any of the four states and instead banked on PM Modi's face. The prime minister too was seen vigorously campaigning across the states. The trends have proved that PM Mod's magic alone still works miracle for the party.

In Rajasthan, even though several candidates were eyeing for the CM's post nobody was given priority by the BJP. Vasundhara Raje, who was elected as the chief minister in 2013 but defeated in 2018, too was not considered as a campaign face.

In Madhya Pradesh, which has been a BJP stronghold for two decades, anti-incumbency wave has no effect at all. Several Union ministers and senior party leaders were fielded in seats where BJP lost last time and most of them were seen leading from their respective constituencies.

BJP fought the elections in Chhattisgarh on issues of corruption and Mahadev App. Here too instead of projecting former chief minister Raman Singh in the campaigns, the party focused on PM Modi.