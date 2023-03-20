Tezpur (Assam): Various advertisements appearing on different media platforms or news channels, including social media, pertaining to gaming apps, quick disbursal of loans, providing jobs and others have been catching the fancy of the viewers. The gullible people, especially youths get lured to such advertisements.

Warning people against such advertisements, Nishant Thard, state president, of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), Assam, said, "It is a matter of concern. People are not paying attention to these issues. It has wider ramifications in the long run." Although alcohol contributes to a country's economy, but its harmful effect is known to all. But, no one is coming forward to raise their voice against such ads. Besides, cigarettes, tobacco and gutkha packets carry statutory warnings, added Thard.

People have to rethink about themselves where they are heading. In providing quick loans or jobs, the same system applies. After data mining, loan sharks lure vulnerable customers into the trap, he said, adding, "Customers do not receive the sanctioned funds and they end up repaying loans, which is not credited in his or her account with interest rate going several times higher. The customers are forced to repay loans otherwise they are subjected to ordeals."

Similarly, several job-related fraud apps are on the rise. There were reports of educated unemployed people being misled on the pretext of providing jobs to them. Similarly, online gaming apps steal money from people's wallets. Despite knowing the harmful effects of gaming apps, youths are becoming easy prey to these online frauds.

Thard said the issue will be taken up seriously and action will be initiated against those found guilty. "Besides Assam, other states will be asked to take action in the matter. An awareness drive will also be carried out, especially among youths to guard against such gaming apps and advertisements"