Udalguri (Assam): The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved a proposal to set up a commission for improving the delivery of public services, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. It also fixed May 6 to declare results of examinations to recruit over 50,000 people to the government sector as part of his party BJP's pre-poll promise to provide one lakh jobs, he said.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said, Today, the cabinet approved Assam Right to Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023" The commission will be an independent quasi-judicial three-member body with a chief commissioner. The function of the panel will be to recommend disciplinary action against designated public servants for persistently failing to provide notified services within a stipulated time, Sarma said.

This will make Assam a model state in terms of public service delivery, he said. Sarma also said the cabinet fixed May 6 to declare the results of examinations to recruit people for 51,397 government posts. Among these posts, 14,281 are in grade IV, 11, 346 in grade III, 14,241 in the education department, and 5,730 in the police force.

Appointment letters to successful candidates for these posts will be given between May 10-20 at a function in Guwahati. With these posts, we will reach the 94,000 mark in terms of providing government jobs. We hope to provide the remaining 6,000 by June, the CM said. He said the Tea Tribes Welfare department and directorate will be renamed as Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare'.

Sarma said the council of ministers also decided on condonation of age for all over-aged candidates who were allowed to appear in written examinations conducted by Health and Family Welfare department on January 10, 2021, and May 29, 2022. It will be a one-time relaxation keeping in mind the COVID period, he said. Several developmental projects to strengthen roads, bridges, educational institutions and other infrastructure were also approved for Udalguri district at the meeting. (PTI)