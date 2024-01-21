Biswanath Chariali (Assam): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Assam's BJP-led government has been threatening people against joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and refusing permissions for programmes along its route.

People, however, are not afraid of the BJP, Gandhi asserted at a public gathering in Biswanath Chariali, the headquarters of Biswanath district. He also said the Congress will win by a huge margin against the BJP in the upcoming elections. "We don't make long speeches as part of the yatra. We travel every day for 7-8 hours, talk to delegations, meet people and listen to their issues. And then, we fight for your issues; that is the aim of this yatra.

"When elections come, Congress will defeat BJP by massive margins," Gandhi asserted, urging party workers to march forward despite being threatened, and beaten up, as the fight is for the people. The yatra is in its fourth day in the state, having re-entered after a night halt in Arunachal Pradesh. It is scheduled to travel through Assam till January 25, covering a total of 833 km across 17 districts.

Gandhi also alleged that flags and banners of the Congress are being damaged in the state. "They (government) think they can threaten the people and suppress them. But, they are not realising this is not Rahul Gandhi's yatra. It is a yatra for the voice of the people," he said. "Neither Rahul Gandhi nor people of the state are afraid of them," the former Congress chief said.