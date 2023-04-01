Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said the Delhi Police should ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to disclose the identity of CBI sleuths who had approached him prior to the 2014 elections asking him to frame his party colleague and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He drew parallel between Shah's remark and Rahul's remark which drew Delhi police to his doorsteps. Gehlot said that if the Delhi cops can reach Rahul Gandhi's residence asking him for details about the rape victims he spoke about during his Bharat Jodo Yatra speech in Kashmir, then they should do the same with Amit Shah as well.

In a recent media interview, Shah said the CBI officers coerced him to frame then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in a fake encounter case. Shah was replying to the charge that the central agencies are used by the BJP government to silence the Opposition.

Conspiracy-Attacking the BJP government at the center, Gehlot said that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy ever since the success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Therefore, Rahul had to be disqualified from the Lok Sabha by the saffron brigade, he alleged. He pointed out that while Rahul has been sentenced for two years no one else has been punished for their speeches. His concern is not limited to Rahul Gandhi but the entire country, Gehlot said.

Media- He said that in present times, the judiciary, the election commission, the ED and the Income Tax is working under the pressure of the central government. Gehlot also chided the media for not reporting the Opposition's allegations against the ruling BJP.

Dangers of Separatism- The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that Amritpal Singh's rise in Punjab was fueled by the ideology of Hindu Rashtra propagated by the BJP as well as its ideological fountainhead, the RSS. Raising his concern that such separatist ideology may lead to similar demands from the southern states. Speaking about the Congress' contribution in snubbing the rise of Khalistani element in the country, he said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi took a bullet to prevent the rise of separatism in the country.