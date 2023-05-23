ARVIND KEJRIWAL TO MEET MAMATA BANERJEE TODAY

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat in Kolkata, as part of ongoing Opposition meetings taking place across the country. This meeting comes in the wake of the union government's executive order that overrides a Supreme Court verdict regarding transfers and postings of officers, a decision that favours Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi. The meeting is scheduled to take place around 2 pm.

The Indian National Congress, the principal Opposition party, which has previously had differences with the AAP, hinted on Monday that while it agrees in principle that the central government's executive order undermines the Supreme Court, it prefers to make a collective decision regarding its stance on aligning with Kejriwal's party in Parliament.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal stated, "The Congress Party has not taken any decision on the issue of the Ordinance brought against the SC judgment on the powers of the Government of NCT of Delhi with respect to the appointment of officers. It will consult its state units & other like-minded parties on the same. The Party believes in the Rule of Law and, at the same time, does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt, and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party."

Apart from the transfers and postings issue, the meeting between Kejriwal and Banerjee may also address the formation of a collective strategy to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 elections. Banerjee has already held discussions with several Opposition leaders from different states, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. While all these leaders are interested in devising a common strategy, Banerjee has also met Naveen Patnaik, who has announced his intention to stay away from any Opposition alliance.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav traveled to Delhi and met with Arvind Kejriwal, who proposed a "plan" in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, that could serve as a "semi-final" before the general elections. Additionally, Kejriwal has plans to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on May 24 and 25, respectively, in Mumbai. The purpose of these meetings is to discuss strategies to block the Ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.

The central government has justified the Ordinance by claiming that dual authority and responsibility in the national capital would endanger security and disrupt the required coordination in the administration of the country.

Government officials have explained the five key factors that influenced the Centre's decision. These sources revealed that extensive feedback was obtained from bureaucrats, particularly those working in Delhi. They stated, "Many have communicated to us how they are unable to work efficiently and are often accused of siding with the Centre."

KC Venugopal also mentioned that the opposition would hold a meeting in which multiple parties would participate. This statement followed his meeting with Nitish Kumar, who is leading the efforts to unite opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The ongoing meetings and discussions among opposition leaders indicate their growing concerns about the central government's actions and policies. As the 2024 elections draw nearer, opposition parties are exploring possibilities of collaboration and formulating a joint strategy to counter the ruling BJP.