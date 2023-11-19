Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who assured to provide a perfect ambience to writers, artistes, researchers and creative minds in Arunachal Pradesh, proposed the establishment of a 'writers' village' in the state.

Khandu made this announcement during the valedictory function of the three-day Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) here on Saturday night.

Giving an outline of the concept, the CM said that the village, to be established in a suitable place in the state, would be a resort in the laps of nature where writers and artistes can push their creative pursuits in peace and solitude.

Khandu revealed that the 'project' was on his mind for quite some time and said that the occasion was the perfect time to announce it.

"Arunachal has some of the best locations where the mind roams free, hearts beat in perfect rhythm and the soul is at total peace. Writers and artistes just need such an ambience to perfect their art. We will offer it," he said.

According to Kahndu, the 'writers' village' would be a perfect resort with all basic facilities at some remote location, where writers can stay for weeks and months finetuning their creative pursuits.

"I would like to invite all creative minds to avail this facility," he said. The ALF is being attended by more than fifty renowned and budding authors and poets from across the country including those from Arunachal Pradesh. Some of the big names this year are Anand Neelakanthan, Kavita Kane, Preethi Shenoy, Asgar Wajahat, Mahesh Dattani, Janice Pariat and Anuja Chandramouli.

"Literature is a reflection of humanity and a way for us to understand each other. By listening to the voice of another person we can begin to figure out how that individual thinks. I believe that literature is important because of its purpose and in a society, which is becoming increasingly detached from human interaction, novels create a conversation," Khandu said.

The CM was all praise for the state's Information and Public Relations department for organizing the festival annually since 2018 in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) headed by renowned authors like Y D Thongchi and Mamang Dai.

Acknowledging that the festival is growing with each passing year, Khandu suggested that the festival should travel across the state and not stay confined to the state capital. He assured enhancement of funds for organizing the festival on a rotation basis across the state from next year.

Khandu reiterated his stance on the significance of preserving local dialects and languages. He said that the younger generation ought to learn and speak in their native tongues naturally.

"It is our responsibility to teach our kids our mother tongue and it's the responsibility of our kids to take it forward. We must always remember that cultural erosion begins when the use of local dialects gets disrupted," he said.

The state government, he informed, has successfully introduced several tribe dialects in the syllabus of primary-level schools and work is on to do the same for the remaining of the tribes.

The chief minister expressed optimism that the ALF would successfully ignite young minds to not only read literature but also write it. "Literature helps us to unlock our minds and perception of the world and allows us to see out of the box. With this, we begin to reflect, ask questions, and understand better.