Jaisalmer: A soldier posted at a military station in the Jaisalmer area of Rajasthan died by suicide on Tuesday morning. The reason behind taking the extreme step was not known. The police are probing the case from all angles. The police found the body of Mohammad Hakim, 30, hanging from a tree in the secluded area of the military station.

The deceased soldier, who was staying, along with his wife and two children, on the campus of the Army base was missing since Monday morning. Alarmed over not returning home even late in the night, the wife of the deceased soldier informed officers. Upon receiving information, the officers and jawans made a frantic search to trace Mohammad Hakim's whereabouts. Lastly, they found the body hanging from a tree in a secluded area of the military station.

Also read: Couple die by suicide after killing infant in Telangana's Chevella

The police were informed about the incident. A police team rushed to the spot and brought the body down. The police then moved the body to Jawahir Hospital mortuary for an autopsy. Later, the police informed the deceased family members and relatives. The post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the deceased's kith and kin, the police said. The 30-year-old Hakim was a resident of Mewat in Haryana and he was posted at Jaisalmer military station. Hakim was staying in the staff quarters, along with his wife and two children, both daughters. It came to light that the Army jawan was upset over something for the past few days. However, the police are ascertaining the exact cause of his death.