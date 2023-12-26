Hyderabad: An army officer, who was in a coma for the last eight years after receiving severe injuries, when he was hit by a bullet in the face during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, died on Sunday. Lt Colonel Karanbir Singh Natt, a Sena medal winner was in a coma since 2015.

Lt Col KBS Natt was comatose for over eight years due to injuries sustained in fighting terrorists in Kupwara in November 2015 and he passed away on Sunday. During the encounter, he saved three of his men while eliminating the terrorist. Natt is survived by wife, two daughters and father, a veteran himself, Indian Army officials said.

Lt Col Karanbir Natt was the second-in-command of the 160 Infantry Battalion TA (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles). The army began an operation in Haji Naka village in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 22, 2015, in response to information indicating the presence of terrorists in the region. Natt had served in the army for almost 20 years, making him an experienced officer.

Natt enlisted in the regular army in 1998, shortly after graduating from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, and was commissioned in the mechanised infantry regiment, 19th Battalion of the Brigade of Guards, through the army's Short Service Commission entry. This was before he joined the Territorial Army. His love for the olive green never faded, and he joined the Territorial Army after nearly 14 years of service in the regular army.