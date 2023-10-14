ARMY COMMANDERS CONFERENCE SET TO COMMENCE FROM OCT 16

New Delhi: The Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex-level biannual event, is scheduled from October 16 to 20 in New Delhi. It is an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions for the Indian Army, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

In continuation with the new format adopted this year, the upcoming Army Commanders’ Conference is also being conducted in a hybrid format wherein Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day followed by remaining deliberations being conducted in a physical format.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the conference on October 18. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff will address the gathering. Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India will also deliver a talk on “Leveraging Technology for National Security”.