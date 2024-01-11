New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that the situation along the Northern Border is is stable yet "sensitive. Gen Pande made this observation while speaking at the Annual press conference here ahead of Army Day on January 15.

"We continue to hold talks at military, diplomatic levels to find resolution to balanced issues. To find a resolution to ongoing issues is an ongoing process", he added.

Delving on the security issue along LAC in eastern Ladakh, Pande said, "Our operational preparedness continues to be at high level. We continue to maintain adequate reserves of personnel to deal with any situation.

When quizzed on the contentious Jammu and Kashmir imbroglio, Pande said, "Ceasefire understanding is holding along Line of Control though there have been infiltration attempts. We are foiling infiltration attempts along LoC; there is overall drop in violence in hinterland in J&K."

Referring to on terrorist activities in Rajouri, Poonch, he added, "This is an area where our adversary is active in abetting terrorism. Integration of Agniveers into Army moving forward well. Support for terror infrastructure in the valley continues."

Pande also underlined the advancement of technology adoption and said that 2024 will be a year of technology adoption for Indian Army as part of overall modernisation of force.