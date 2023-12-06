ARMED FORCES FLAG DAY HONOURING BRAVERY AND SACRIFICES

Hyderabad: Armed Forces Flag Day stands as an important reminder of the valour, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of India's armed forces personnel. Observed annually on December 7, this day holds a special place in the hearts of citizens across the nations as they express gratitude towards the men and women in uniform who safeguard the country's integrity.

History- The roots of Armed Forces Flag Day date back to 1949 when it was first observed to honour the soldiers who valiantly fought in the India-Pakistan War of 1949. Over the years, this day evolved into a symbolic gesture of support, acknowledging the selfless service extended by the armed forces in defending the nation.

Significance- Armed Forces Flag Day holds immense significance as it serves to honour the sacrifices made by the armed forces personnel, acknowledging their dedication, bravery and resilience. It is a day for citizens to show solidarity and appreciation for their tireless efforts in safeguarding the nation's security.

Objective- The primary objective of Armed Forces Flag Day is to extend support and raise funds for the welfare of the armed forces personnel, veterans, and their families. It's a call to action for citizens to contribute towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, symbolising their solidarity and commitment to the well-being of those who protect the country.

Armed Forces Flag Day Fund- The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund serves as a crucial financial support system to assist the families of martyrs, war widows, disabled personnel, and veterans. Contributions made by citizens through the sale of flags and donations contribute directly to this fund, ensuring the provision of rehabilitation, welfare and financial aid to the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Welfare Schemes Funded out of Armed Forces Flags Day Fund:

Penury Grant-To offer a non-pensioner ESM who needs financial assistance, or to his widow, to alleviate some minor financial hardship. Monthly benefit of Rs. 4,000/-per beneficiary; paid yearly.

Education Grant-To give ESM widows and children financial support. For the preceding academic year, each beneficiary received Rs. 1,000 per month, payable in one instalment.

Widow/Daughter Marriage Grant- To give money to ESM daughters getting married or widows getting remarried. a one-time award of Rs 50,000 per individual.

Disabled Children Grant- To give 100% of ESM's disabled children a little respite. Rs. 3,000/-monthly; due on an annual basis.

Vocational Training Grant for Widows- This program offers widows of ESM financial support to enroll in a vocational training program. Up to Rs. 20,000 in one-time assistance is available upon successful completion of the vocational training.

Medical Grant- To give non-pensioners financial support. A one-time award of up to Rs. 30,000 annually.

Financial Assistance for the Treatment of Serious Diseases- Up to Rs. 1,25,000 (One Time) in assistance to non-pensioner ESM and widows to cover treatment-related medical costs.

Financial Support for Purchasing Mobility Equipment -Financial support for the purchase of mobility equipment for employees with a 50% or greater disability upon their retirement from the military. The maximum amount per ESM is Rs. 1,00,000/-. Mobility equipment has a set lifespan of ten years.