Hyderabad: People celebrate April Fools' Day on 1st April with their family, friends and close acquaintances, where they prank each other and play practical jokes on their loved ones to have a laugh and create fun memories. Even though April Fools' Day is not a real holiday, people celebrate it with pomp and vigour and plan their pranks.

The origins of April Fools' Day are unknown, and there have been multiple theories about it, however, the most popular theory is that back in the 16th century, Pope Gregory XIII proposed to implement the Gregorian Calendar, and after it came into effect on January 1st, it replaced the practice of starting the year at the end of March, as per the Julian calendar.

France was the first country to implement this new calendar but despite the news being promoted, some people were unaware of the change and didn't oblige to the new changes, and continued to observe the new year on 1st April. Therefore, people who followed the Gregorian calendar mocked these people as they were considered fools for not following the new calendar. This event gave rise to April Fools' Day on April 1st.

April Fools' Day is celebrated all around the world, and it is a day when people get away with almost anything, but still, it is not advisable to go overboard with these jokes. April Fools' Day is supposed to be a positive day, celebrated to have a fun time with our close friends and family, creating funny moments.

The day involves playing tricks and cracking jokes at each other in several ways. In fact, in France, it is customary for children to play pranks on each other by attaching a paper fish to their backs. Scotland extends the festivities for two days, where the second day is known as 'Taily Day', which involves pranks such as posting a sign which says "Kick Me" to each others' rears.