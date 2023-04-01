Hyderabad: Every year, people prank each other on April Fools' Day, without offending anyone, all around the globe. People like to have fun with their loved ones and make memories to cherish on this day. There are various ways to celebrate the day such as pranking each other and sharing jokes, and here are some prank ideas to fool your loved ones and have a hearty laugh along with them:

You can switch the sugar in your friend's coffee with salt. Printing a fake lottery ticket and offering it to your friends, telling them they have won the lottery can be a very exciting prank. The classic fake spider prank always works when you throw it on your friends. Calling your friend with an unknown phone number and pretending to be someone else also works every time if you are good at modulating your voice. Switching the nail paint in your friends' nail polish bottle with glue can be a hilarious prank. Print out a sign that says "This property is infested with bugs" and paste it on your door to bug the visitors! Change the ringtone on someone's phone to something embarrassing and make sure it rings in front of a crowd to embarrass them as much as possible. Prepare a fake Amazon delivery box to leave at the doorstep of your friend, and fill it up with the most embarrassing thing you can find for them. Apply tape under your coworker's mouse and slyly film them as they struggle and try to figure out why it's not working. You can change the wallpaper on your coworker's desktop to something outrageously funny. You can take a screenshot of their wallpaper and set it as their wallpaper and remove the actual icons so that they just keep clicking on the wallpaper, trying to figure out why their PC won't work. Fill a doughnut with mayo, and then just wait! Leave a sticky note on someone's back while pretending to pat them. Wake up early on April Fools' Day and turn some of the essential items in your house upside down.