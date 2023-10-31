APPLE ALERT MAHUA MOITRA TO WRITE TO LS SPEAKER TO PROTECT OPPOSITION MPS

Kolkata: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said she will be writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to follow Raj Dharma to protect opposition MPs over the purported warning by Apple of state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" her iPhone.

She also urged Birla to summon the Union Home Ministry officials over the issue. In a post on X, Moitra said, "Writing officially to @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota requesting he follow RajDharma to protect Opposition MPs & summon @HMOIndia officials ASAP on our phones/email being hacked. Privileges Committee needs to take this up. @AshwiniVaishnaw this is a real breach you need to worry about."

She also compared the situation to the Emergency period experienced by the country in 1975. Besides Moitra, several other opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera reported receiving messages from Apple on Tuesday, cautioning them about "state-sponsored attackers attempting remote compromises" on their iPhones.