AoRs can't merely be signing authority, have to take responsibility: SC
Published: 56 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the advocate-on-record (AoR) cannot merely be a “signing authority” then “we don’t need AoR”, and stressed that the advocate will have to take responsibility for what they file in the apex court. A bench comprising justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said an AoR will have to take responsibility for what he or she files in the apex court. The apex court raised this issue during the hearing of a plea seeking a direction to “declare Article 20 and 22 of the Constitution of India, 1950, as ultra vires Part III of the Constitution of India, 1950, as violative of Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution”. Referring to this plea, the bench said, “The AoR does not know the basic Constitution….one of the papers of AoR (exam) is Constitution of India itself…”.
“I am being very, very blunt, we want to discourage this concept of AoR lending their signatures…,” said Justice Kaul. According to the rules framed by the Supreme Court under Article 145 of the Constitution, only advocates designated as advocate-on-record can plead for a party in the top court.
The apex court observed that its primary concern was that an AoR should perform his or her duties. “We want to stop this system of somebody irresponsibly signing something,” said the bench. The bench said there were certain privileges and responsibilities, which come when a lawyer acts as an AoR. “Is it okay, I am thinking aloud, for somebody to say I will just lend my signature,” Justice Kaul said.
“I don’t think the AoR can say that I am merely a signing authority,” said Justice Kaul. He added that an AoR “will have to take responsibility for what he files”. The bench said it was a matter concerning the functioning of the apex court and suggested the amicus curiae in the matter and AoR association could sit and address the concerns flagged by the court.
The apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 13, while asking the amicus to file a report after holding consultations. On October 31, the Supreme Court pulled up three lawyers for drafting and filing a petition seeking to declare Articles 20 and 22 as ‘ultra vires’, or beyond the powers, of Part III of the Constitution. The apex court expressed shock at the lawyers’ lack of knowledge sought explanation from them and said it won't let them off easily. While Article 20 of the Constitution deals with protection in respect of conviction for offences, Article 22 pertains to protection against arrest and detention in certain cases.