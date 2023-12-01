New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the advocate-on-record (AoR) cannot merely be a “signing authority” then “we don’t need AoR”, and stressed that the advocate will have to take responsibility for what they file in the apex court. A bench comprising justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said an AoR will have to take responsibility for what he or she files in the apex court. The apex court raised this issue during the hearing of a plea seeking a direction to “declare Article 20 and 22 of the Constitution of India, 1950, as ultra vires Part III of the Constitution of India, 1950, as violative of Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution”. Referring to this plea, the bench said, “The AoR does not know the basic Constitution….one of the papers of AoR (exam) is Constitution of India itself…”.

“I am being very, very blunt, we want to discourage this concept of AoR lending their signatures…,” said Justice Kaul. According to the rules framed by the Supreme Court under Article 145 of the Constitution, only advocates designated as advocate-on-record can plead for a party in the top court.

The apex court observed that its primary concern was that an AoR should perform his or her duties. “We want to stop this system of somebody irresponsibly signing something,” said the bench. The bench said there were certain privileges and responsibilities, which come when a lawyer acts as an AoR. “Is it okay, I am thinking aloud, for somebody to say I will just lend my signature,” Justice Kaul said.

“I don’t think the AoR can say that I am merely a signing authority,” said Justice Kaul. He added that an AoR “will have to take responsibility for what he files”. The bench said it was a matter concerning the functioning of the apex court and suggested the amicus curiae in the matter and AoR association could sit and address the concerns flagged by the court.