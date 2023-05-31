New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader insults India during his foreign visits. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of being frustrated over PM Narendra Modi receiving praise from world leaders. Rahul Gandhi while speaking at an NRI gathering in San Francisco made a remark saying PM Narendra Modi is 'one from a group' that knows everything.

"During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India. And his current foreign trip is in the same direction. He intends to insult PM Narendra Modi but ends up by insulting the country. In the past also, we have seen that Rahul Gandhi does not consider India as a country and he believes it is a union of states. Whenever Rahul Gandhi has traveled abroad, he has raised questions about India and the countrymen," Thakur told ANI. According to Thakur, recently Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the boss and Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest this fact.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi opens 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' at International baazar

"The Prime Minister of Italy said that PM Modi is the most popular leader in the world. A Prime Minister of another country welcomed PM Modi, by touching his feet, which has never happened in the past 75 years. Congress is unable to digest this," Thakur added.

In his San Francisco address, Rahul targetted PM Modi, saying, if one made Prime Minister Modi sit down with God, he would start explaining the God how the universe works. Rahul also said that some people are absolutely convinced that they are even more than God and PM Modi was one such specimen.