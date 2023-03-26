New Delhi: Former Congress MP and 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler joined the Congress protest at Raj Ghat, where the party is carrying out 'Sankalp Satyagraha' against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. Notably, the name of Tytler made headlines in February too, when he was elected as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) member.

The Congress is holding Sankalp Satyagraha at Raj Ghat. Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Raj Ghar for the protest on Sunday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal and several other party leaders also joined the protest. Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years' imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

After being convicted in the defamation case and subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha, Gandhi, hit out BJP. While addressing a press conference, Gandhi said that he is not scared of going to prison and his disqualification from Parliament was aimed at distracting people from the Adani issue. "Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani shell firms. I will keep asking the question," he said.

The former MP alleged that BJP-led central government is allegedly protecting businessman Gautam Adani, who has been accused of stock manipulation "Why is the BJP-led centre is allegedly protecting the businessman Gautam Adani? Kyuki aap hi Adani ho," he alleged. Attacking PM Modi, he said, "Prime Minister was scared of the next speech that was going to come on Adani. I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification".

The BJP hit back at him with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur stating that the central government and Lok Sabha have no role to play in his disqualification and that Rahul Gandhi "is a case of political immaturity". BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Rahul Gandhi saying his utterances on Modi's surname "were abusive, not critical and that the BJP is going launch a stir against his insult to OBCs." (ANI)

