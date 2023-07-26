New Delhi: Lok Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs. They demanded that the PM come to the House and a discussion be held over the Manipur issue.

Opposition parties are also going ahead with their plan to bring a No Confidence Motion. Congress MP from Assam party deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion. Opposition MPs said that they know the numbers are in favour of the government in Lok Sabha but a no-confidence motion is a way to seek a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues including the violence in Manipur.

"This No Confidence Motion is a political move with a political purpose - a political move which will bring results...The No Confidence Motion will compel him (Prime Minister) to come to the Parliament. We need a discussion on the issues of the country, especially on Manipur, inside the Parliament. Forget the numbers, they know the numbers and we know the numbers..," CPI MP Binoy Viswam said.

Reacting to this, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "...There is just one number that is important - 10%, meaning 51, 52 or 53 (MPs)...When INDIA brings the Motion, the number will obviously be higher. The motive for bringing this Motion is that we get to speak on the failures and the matters related to the security of the country besides inflation and unemployment..."

On the No Confidence Motion, BSP MP Malook Nagar said, "For us, the country and its people come first. We will take part in the discussion. We will discuss everything about Manipur in detail. We have already demanded that the Chief Minister be changed. We will also discuss Rajasthan where the Dalits and backward are being raped and discuss that the CM be changed there too. We will discuss the Rs 500 Crore diary. We will also discuss Chhattisgarh as well as the atrocities on Dalits in Madhya Pradesh..." (With agency inputs)