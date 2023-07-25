Imphal (Manipur): In connection with the stripping and parading of two women naked in Manipur on May 4, another person involved in the incident has been arrested. Manipur Police arrested the suspect on Monday evening, in Thoubal district

Taking to the twitter, Manipur Police said, "As regard to the viral video of two women on May 4, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether, seven accused persons including one juvenile have been arrested/ apprehended in the case so far."

The police had earlier identified 14 people from the video among those who had participated in the disrobing of the two tribal women. Before the seventh arrest, police had arrested six persons including five main accused and one juvenile with regard to the naked parade and sexual assault.

"We are making an all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts", Manipur police claimed. "A total of 125 nakas or checkpoints have been installed in different districts of Manipur, wherein police have detained 396 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state. We are taking strict security measures in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles."

According to the police, one of the women seen in the video is identified as the wife of an ex-Armyman, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had participated in the Kargil War. The May 4 video caused widespread condemnation and uproar and the complaint filed two months ago at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district hogged limelight.

The incident of sexual assault occurred amidst the backdrop of ethnic violence that began on May 3, triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' protesting against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, over 160 people have lost their lives, and many others have been injured. The state of Manipur has a demographic composition where Meiteis make up about 53% of the population, primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, while the tribal communities, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and live mainly in the hill districts.

