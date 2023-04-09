Andaman and Nicobar: A second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands, for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted NCS. A few hours ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.59 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier, A minor earthquake of magnitude 3 on the Richter scale occurred in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident. The National Center for Seismology while confirming the earthquake, said that the earthquake was recorded at 5:40 am today morning.The location of the earthquake was 30.74 Latitude and 78.47 Longitude and the depth of the quake was 5 Km in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, the NCS statement said. It is said that the the epicenter of the earthquake was in the forest area of Mando village near Uttarkashi district headquarters. As per officials, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.