New Delhi: Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran and former Union Minister AK Antony, joined the BJP on Thursday. A Congress leader from Kerala, Anil left the party in January following the controversy over the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and V Murlidharan and the party's Kerala unit chief K Surendran welcomed Anil Antony to the saffron party at a formal event in the national capital. Speaking on the occasion, Anil Antony said he and his father have had difference of opinion but there was no question of disrespect.

"My father and I have different opinions, but I always respect him the most in my life and will continue to respect him. So no questions of disrespect," he said. In January this year, Anil resigned from Congress and said he took the decision following “intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech”.

"I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below." He also attached his resignation letter," Anil Antony had tweeted.

Opposing the documentary, Anil K Antony said that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would “undermine” the country’s sovereignty. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in placing views of BBC, a state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty."

In his resignation letter, Anil took a jibe at some of his colleagues and mentioned, "I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don't have much common ground."

Also read: AK Antony's son Anil Antony quits Congress