Jolie's post received a huge response from netizens who praised her for showing courage and voicing the concerns. "One of the very few American women who have been strong enough to stand up for what’s right, we applaud you," one user wrote in response to her post. "THANK YOU QUEEN FOR THIS!!!!!!!!!!! YOU SAID ALL THE RIGHT THINGS," read the next reply while another said, "Thank you for saying what world leaders are afraid to say". Another user wrote, "It is genocide and no one in the world is doing anything to stop it."