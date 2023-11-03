Angelina Jolie condemns Israel for Gaza attack; says "deliberate bombing of trapped population", families being "murdered" as world watches
Published: 30 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie condemns Israel for Gaza attack; says "deliberate bombing of trapped population", families being "murdered" as world watches
Published: 30 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has slammed Israel's attack on Gaza as a "deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee". She said families are being "murdered" while the world "watches" with "active support of many governments". The Gaza strip is being turned into a "mass grave", she added.
Sharing a photograph of the destruction on her Instagram post, Jolie said, "Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered."
Criticising the role played by the world and many governments, Jolie said that Palestinian children and women are being "punished" and "dehumanised". "While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law," her post read.
"By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes," she added.
Jolie's post received a huge response from netizens who praised her for showing courage and voicing the concerns. "One of the very few American women who have been strong enough to stand up for what’s right, we applaud you," one user wrote in response to her post. "THANK YOU QUEEN FOR THIS!!!!!!!!!!! YOU SAID ALL THE RIGHT THINGS," read the next reply while another said, "Thank you for saying what world leaders are afraid to say". Another user wrote, "It is genocide and no one in the world is doing anything to stop it."
In her earlier post, Jolie said that Hamas's terrorist strikes in Israel "cannot justify the innocent lives lost" in Gaza. A host of celebrities namely Gal Gadot, Dwayne Jonhson, Swara Bhaskar and Justin Bieber have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Meanwhile, Gaza health officials today said that that nearly 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its strikes on the strip in retaliation for the attacks by Hamas on southern Israel.