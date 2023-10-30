Andhra Pradesh train accident: Kharge slams Centre over lack of rail safety
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: A day after the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre for lack of rail safety measures.
In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where precious lives have been lost and several people have suffered injuries. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I request Congress workers to provide every possible help. It seems that all the claims of safety by the Union Govt, post Balasore train tragedy have evaporated in thin air."
Kharge took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the derailment which is the second big case after Odisha train mishap. "The same enthusiasm of flagging trains with fanfare and propaganda should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of crores of daily passengers," he added.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the Vizianagaram train accident rose to 14 while over 100 others were injured. Sources said some of them sustained critical injuries with the death toll expected to increase. The accident took place between Kantakapalli and Alamanda in Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh at 7 pm on Sunday night. The overshooting of the signal by Rayagada train, which did not at the red signal, could have resulted in the accident and further inquiry was going on, said East Coast Railway (ECoR).