New Delhi: A day after the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre for lack of rail safety measures.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where precious lives have been lost and several people have suffered injuries. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I request Congress workers to provide every possible help. It seems that all the claims of safety by the Union Govt, post Balasore train tragedy have evaporated in thin air."

Kharge took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the derailment which is the second big case after Odisha train mishap. "The same enthusiasm of flagging trains with fanfare and propaganda should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of crores of daily passengers," he added.