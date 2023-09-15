Chandigarh: Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhaunchak, who laid down their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday, will be cremated with full state honors on Friday.

The last rites of Colonel Manpreet Singh will be held at his native village Bharonjian in Mohali district of Punjab. Major Ashish Dhonak will be cremated at his native village Binjhaul in Haryana's Panipat. The mortal remains of Major Ashish have reached his newly built house in Panipat.

Sandeep Singh, brother of Colonel Singh, said that the mortal remains of the slain official will be brought home around 12 noon today before the last rites to be performed with state honours.

Major Ashish Dhonak's expected homecoming was eagerly awaited by family members, who are still at a loss to undestand how their world is shattered. The family members of Ashish Dhonak, a resident of Binjhaul village of Panipat, were even not aware of his demise. Major Dhonak was about to visit his home for a housewarming for his newly-built home.

The news of his death came as a sudden bolt from the blue for family members, who received the information of his demise late in Wednesday evening from TV.

The deceased officer was supposed to come on leave next month for the housewarming of his house. The mortal remains were brought to the new home only on the insistence of his mother. Ashish's mother said that her son must step into his dream house for the last time.

Several political leaders, eminent persons and officials are supposed to join the funeral at Binjhaul. A large number of people have started arriving to get a last glimpse of the mortal remains of Major Ashish, who has left behind his parents, wife and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.