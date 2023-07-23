ANAND MAHINDRA WANTS TO CLIMB KALAVANNTIN DURG IN MAHARASHTRA

Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group of Companies, has a good following on social media. Despite being very busy with business activities, every post he posts on social media is often interesting, inspiring, or heart-wrenching. Recently, he tweeted about Kalavantin Durg in Maharashtra. He posted a video saying that he wanted to climb that fort.

Anand Mahindra said that he did not know about this region even though it is in our country. He said the trekking is the most dangerous on the West Coast and one has to trek on a slope of about 60 degrees. However, he wants to see if his body is up to take up the challenge. Anand Mahindra posted a video of a man descending from the fort.

"I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I’m up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Many social media users are commenting on this, "One netizen said it is very wonderful. Another said, "The path looks straight. Maybe it's because of the camera. If anyone wanted to go trekking to the fort they advised to wear good shoes." Another commented, "Why delay... brace up for trekking."

It may be noted that Kalavantin Durg is a popular trekking destination in Maharashtra. It is located Raigad district of Maharashtra, at a height of 2,250 feet near the Prabalgad Fort. Many netizens in their posts encouraged the Mahindra Group chairman and shared their experiences.