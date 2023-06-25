Hyderabad: Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra shares many interesting things and photos on social media. During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America, many Indian industrialists also attended the state dinner organised by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden (Jill Biden) at the White House.

Mahindra, who attended the event, also shared the details on his Twitter handle. Recently, he posted another interesting photo on Twitter. In this photo, Anand Mahindra, Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor, co-founder of ThirdiTech, and Indian-born American astronaut Sunita Williams are seen.

Anand Mahindra shared this photo on Twitter with the name 'Washington Moment'. "After the meeting of technology companies, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor and I spoke to the US Secretary of Commerce. We missed the bus arranged for us for the lunch meeting. Sunita Williams appeared while we were waiting for the Uber cab. There we took a selfie with her and asked her can you take us in the space shuttle instead of Uber?" we asked in a lighter vein.

Moments like this can be called the "Washington Moment," Mahindra tweeted. This tweet has been viewed by more than one lakh so far. Netizens are commenting saying "This is a very powerful selfie," "Uber is lucky to serve the great people of India," and 'Great people in one frame."

Anand Mahindra helped many people who are in need of help after watching videos on Twitter and reading newspaper reports and watching the news on TV. For instance, Kamalathal, a native of Vadivelampalayama village in Tamil Nadu has been serving plate idli for Rs 1 with chutney and sambar. She has been doing this for 30-35 years now. On learning about her service, Anand Mahindra tweeted about Kamalathal and wanted to help her. as she was cooking idlis on firewood. When his tweet went viral, HP and Bharat provided her with gas connections.