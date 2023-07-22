ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES THROWBACK PICTURE PLAYING CHESS ON HIS HONEYMOON

Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra, a prominent industrialist, who is very active on social media, recently shared a post. He shared a picture of himself playing chess on International Chess Day. However, it was his honeymoon photo. Mahindra's tweet in that regard is now going viral. When the Global Chess League was held, many people asked me, "Have you ever played chess? So, I searched my old album and found this photo. This is a photo taken on my honeymoon in Agra, not played on a robotic chess board. I just posed for a photo that was clicked by my wife. But lately, I have been trying to improve my chess skills online," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

Now this photo has gone viral on social media. This photo has been viewed by almost three lakh people. Many netizens are commenting that "your throwback photo is good".The Global Chess League was jointly organised by Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation for the first time this year. It has six franchises. The competition was held in Dubai from June 21 to July 2 this year.

Old albums are treasure troves as one can cherish the old memories going down memory lane. So, Anand Mahindra, too, took out the old album and find out a photo where he was playing chess. But, there will be always a memory behind every photo and whenever we happened to see a photo we will recall the good old memories. It seems Anand Mahindra found that photo and shared his nostalgic moments with netizens.