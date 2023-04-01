Gandhi Nagar: Milk prices under brand name 'Amul' have been hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Gujarat for all varieties including the popular ones namely Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, Amul Taaza and Amul Cow Milk. It was in August 2022 that Amul had hiked prices in Gujarat by Rs 2 per litre. The revised price, which is around 3-4 per cent hike in MRP, has been made effective from Saturday in all markets of Gujarat.

As per the hiked rates, for 500 ml packs, the price of Amul Gold will now be Rs 32, Amul Shakti will be Rs 29 and Amul Taaza Rs 26. The 500 ml packs of other varieties, namely Amul Cow Milk will cost Rs 27, Amul Chai Mazza will cost Rs 26, Amul Slim 'n' Trim Rs 23, A2 Cow Milk Rs 32 and Amul Buffalo Milk Rs 34.

According to Amul, the price hike is aimed at ensuring the interest of dairy farmers. Amul said the hike is due to the 13-14 per cent rise in cattle feed in the last one year that has escalated the cost or milk production and also input cost of dairy farmers. It is being stated that the hiked milk prices are lower than the average overall food inflation. Since August, Amul had increased milk prices twice across the country, but spared Gujarat. In October, price of Amul Gold was raised and in February, Amul had increased the prices by Rs 3-5 per litre in other states.

Amul Dairy chairman Vipul Patel said it has been decided to increase procurement price by Rs 20 per kg fat from April 1 so that dairy farmers can get a good price.