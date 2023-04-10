New Delhi/Bengaluru: BJP IT department headed Amit Malviya accused the Congress of unleashing a "misinformation campaign" over dairy cooperative Amul's presence in Karnataka and asserted that it has done far more than the opposition party to strengthen the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and its products are sold under the brand name Nandini.

The BJP leader's tweet came after former Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Amul's announcement of its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market. On a day when Modi was visiting the state, the Congress leader wondered whether Modi's trip agenda was "to loot the state".

After Amul announced its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market, the senior Congress leader tweeted it. The Congress leader accused that the State's milk production was hit since the day Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah spoke about the possibility of merging the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) with Amul. He asked the Prime Minister what his role had been in this.

"Amul is NOT entering Karnataka. Both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms. KMF's turnover went up by (Rs) 10,000 crore after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, turnover stood at (Rs) 25,000 crore, of which (Rs) 20,000 crore went back to farmers of Karnataka," Malviya tweeted.

Also read- Amid row over Amul's foray, Bengaluru hoteliers decide to use Nandini milk to "support state's farmers"

Malviya said, "There is a reason why India doesn't TRUST Congress. They LIE! Latest being the misinformation campaign that Karnataka Milk Federation, which owns Nandini, is going to merge with Amul." The BJP has done far more to strengthen KMF and make Nandini a global brand.

KMF is the nation's second largest milk cooperative after Amul. It has sales depots in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The BJP leader said, "15 per cent of KMF's total sales is outside Karnataka. Nandini is exported to Singapore, UAE and many other countries. Amul and KMF are NOT merging."

The BJP leader claimed that Amul, owned by Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation, is not entering Karnataka and that both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms. "Under the BJP, Karnataka is a milk surplus state. Dairy farmers are doing very well. Congress, which is shedding crocodile tears for brand Nandini, opposed the anti-cow slaughter bill, approved of our nandinis being slaughtered. BJP plans to make Nandini a bigger brand," he said.