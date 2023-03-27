Mumbai: Designer Anishka Jaisinghani in one of her messages to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta had claimed that her father was in regular contact with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, police told a court here on Monday.

The police also told court there is possibility of involvement of various political personalities in the conspiracy, which needed to be probed.

The prosecution made this claim while opposing the bail plea of Anishka, who was arrested for allegedly offering a bribe to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis for intervening in a criminal case and attempting to extort Rs 10 crore from her.

Anishka Jaisinghani's bail plea was allowed on Monday by Additional Sessions Judge DD Almale. She was arrested on March 16 after a case was filed at Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai on February 20 on a complaint of Amruta Fadnavis. As per the FIR, Anishka was in touch with Amruta for the past 16 months and also visited her residence. In her statement to the police, Amruta had said she first met Anishka in November 2021. Anishka claimed she was a designer of clothes, jewellery and footwear and requested the BJP leader's wife to wear them at public events saying it would help her promote the products, the police have said.

After gaining Amruta's trust, Anishka offered to provide her with information on some bookies through which, she claimed, they could make money.

She then directly offered Amruta Rs 1 crore to get her father Anil Jaisinghani off the hook in a police case, police had said. Amruta Fadnavis also told the police she was upset by Anishka's behaviour and blocked her number, after which the accused allegedly sent Amruta video clips, voice notes and many messages from an unknown number. She and her father indirectly threatened and conspired against Amruta, the police had said.

While opposing bail bail on Monday, special public prosecutor Ajay Misar, cited some of the messages sent by the accused to the deputy CM's wife.

As per the prosecution, in one the messages, Anishka said 'You do not know my father' ..My father is well connected with so and so, so and so,... My father is regularly in contact with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, he will give the video to them".

Further, the prosecution submitted it was a planned deep-rooted conspiracy and that Anishka had dared to take a video in a high security place.

All these aspects need to be probed, the prosecution said opposing her bail. If the accused is granted bail, she will obstruct the investigation and threaten the plaintiff (Amruta Fadnavis) again or go to news channels, mass media or social media in relation to the said crime.

The accused would defame the plaintiff or her husband (Devendra Fadnavis), the prosecution told court. There is also the risk of the accused absconding if given bail, the prosecution contended. However, defence lawyers Mrigendra Singh and Manan Sanghai contended the sole allegation against Anishka is demand for money.

Anishka doesn't hold any office of profit for a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the defence lawyers argued. "Can I be kept behind bars only because the Deputy CM's wife has lodged a case against me. Can a daughter be kept behind bars only because there are a number of cases against my father," the advocates said in court. Police have claimed there are 17 cases against her father.

Additional sessions judge D D Almale, after hearing both sides, allowed Anishka's bail plea. The detailed order, however, was not available yet. The judge ordered that Anishka be released on bail on execution of personal bond of Rs 50,000, with one or more sureties of like amount. The court also directed her not to cause any threat, promise or inducement to the prosecution witnesses and to not hamper the probe or tamper with evidence.

She has been asked to surrender her passport and not leave the jurisdiction of the court without prior permission. Anishka and her father Anil Jaisinghani were held under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act for conspiracy and extortion on a complaint filed by Amruta Fadnavis. (PTI)