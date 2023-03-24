Chandigarh: Police action against members of Amritpal Singh-led Waris Punjab De organization and search for the Khalistan sympathiser is continuing for the last seven days. During investigation, police have recovered many things from Amritpal's associates and from other places that prove he was radicalising the Sikhs. Police also claimed to have got hold of evidence showing that Amritpal prepared the currency, flag and passport of Khalistan. Amritpal was also raising his own army named Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF) by training the youth, police said

Police visited Jallupur Khera in Amritpal's village recently. After searching his house, police had recovered jackets with AKF printed on them. However, AKP is being published by media organizations as Anandpur Khalsa Force, Akali Khalsa Force or Anandpur Khalsa Fauj. Police said Amritpal had prepared to create Khalistan in different countries. Currency, flag and map of Khalistan were found by police. Khanna Police SSP Amanit Kondal said that Amritpal Singh's gunman Tajinder Singh alias Gorkha Baba, who was arrested yesterday, has made all these revelations, after which the flag, currency and passport were recovered. Kondal said Amritpal had also formed his own army and a close protection team. Each member of the AKF was allotted a special number.

Also Read: Amritpal Singh's aides enjoying VIP facilities in Dibrugarh Central Jail

This apart, police have found some videos, of which a video of the shooting range has come to light. According to media reports, youths were trained in this shooting range. It has also been learnt that some of Amritpal's associates had illegal weapons. Meanwhile, Amritpal's gunman. Tejinder Singh Gill alias Gorkha Baba, was arrested by the Khanna police yesterday. The police registered a case against him under the Arms Act. According to police, many such facts have been revealed in the videos through which Amritpal used to explain details about weapons to the youth. He also used to train the youths to fire bullets. Some photographs have also been found in which holograms of the Anandpur Khalsa Army have been created. Apart from this, he used to inspire the youth for anti-national activities, police said.