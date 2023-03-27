Chandigarh: New pictures of the fugitive head of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh along with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media on Monday. Papalpreet Singh, who appears in the picture, is said to be Amritpal's mentor and he was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. In the pictures, Amritpal Singh is seen wearing a jacket, a maroon turban, and sunglasses, and his companion, sitting beside him, is in a sweatshirt as the duo sips an energy drink on the side of a highway.

Even as Amritpal's CCTV footage and pictures are being circulated from parts of Punjab, the police are still striving to nab the radical preacher who still remains elusive. Amritpal has remained untraceable since a police crackdown against him and members of his Waris Punjab De' began in Punjab on March 18. Officials said the picture was taken a day after the police operation against the Khalistan sympathizer began.

On March 25, CCTV footage emerged purportedly showing Amritpal Singh talking on a mobile phone. The preacher escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacks on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

In another development, Amritpal's Singh's close associate Varinder Singh alias Fauji was nabbed by the Amritsar Rural police. He was part of the private security set team of the preacher, police said. A senior police official said the National Security Act has been invoked against Varinder Singh and he was being sent to the Dibrugarh Jail in Assam, where some alleged Amritpal Singh associates are already being held under the NSA.