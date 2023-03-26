Chandigarh: As Khalistan sympathiser and chief of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh remained elusive for the ninth day, wanted posters of the fugitive have been put up in many places on the Indo-Nepal border. According to police sources, the last location of Amritpal has been found to be in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, which is close to the Indo-Nepal border. Vehicles entering the state are already under police surveillance.

A search operation has been initiated by the police in five states apart from Punjab. Videos of Amritpal in jacket, glasses and tracksuit have also gone viral. It is being are said that the videos were from Patiala. The woman who gave shelter to Amritpal has also been arrested in Patiala. In a fresh revelation, intelligence sources said Amritpal had ordered weapons to train his personal army - Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF) and Amritpal Tiger Force (ATF). For this, he was in touch with a retired major from Pakistan. The weapons were to reach Punjab through Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Earlier in the day, tension prevailed after an air passenger received a threatening audio call on his phone at Indira Gandhi International Airport. In the recorded call, Khalistani supporters are talking about capturing Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The supporters were also talking about pulling down the National Flag of India and replacing it with the flag of Khalistan.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has called a special meeting of the Sikh intellectuals on March 27 to discuss the current situation in Punjab and deliberate on ways to improve it. Singh said that Amritpal should surrender before the police and extend his cooperation in the investigations.