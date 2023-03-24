Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday said they have released 44 people taken into preventive custody during a crackdown on pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh and handed them over to their family.

"In the larger interest of the public and keeping in view that youngsters should not suffer, Punjab Police have decided to release those persons who have a minimum role or were just following Amritpal Singh on religious sentiments only," said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla.

Shukla said in a statement that 44 people, who were under preventive custody, were released and handed over to their family members on Friday following a promise of good conduct in future. On Thursday, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Punjab Police might release 177 people from preventive custody.

A total of 207 people were taken into custody for allegedly disturbing peace and harmony. Of them, 30 have been found involved in major criminal activities and remaining were under preventive custody, police said. Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann has given clear instructions to police to not harass innocent people during the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De', according to an official statement.

Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar and clashed with police for the release of one of his aides. Last week, the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against them and Amritpal Singh has been on the run since. Punjab Police said efforts were on to nab the fugitive. (PTI)