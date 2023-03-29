New Delhi: As Wednesday marked the 12th day of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh being on the run, a new, unverified video featuring the fugitive himself has emerged. Calling on the Sikh Sangat (Sikh Community) to come together if they want to save Punjab, Amritpal can be heard saying that 'he is absolutely fine and nothing can hurt him' in the video.

"As far as the arrest is concerned, it is in the hands of the Guru. I urge the Sikh Sangat to join the Sarbat Khalsa campaign if they want to save Punjab. I am grateful to all the Sikh Sangat, who carried out protests against the action taken against me," he can be heard saying in the video. Posted from a YouTube channel based in the UK, the video is two days old while Amritpal speaks directly to the viewers of the video, police said.

Amritpal further claims to be in the state of 'Chardi Khala', which in Sikhism is the term for aspiring to maintain a mental state of eternal resilience, optimism and joy. Sources claimed that the police have now become sure of his arrival in Punjab and therefore are hoping to close in on the manhunt soon.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.